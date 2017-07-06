Noted Holton volunteer Dan Mehringer dies while kayaking

A longtime Holton resident known for his volunteer work and community service has been iden­tified as the victim in a possible drowning accident Sunday af­ternoon at Banner Creek Reservoir, it was reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Dan Mehringer, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morse remembered Mehringer as “a kind and caring person who helped others and always had something positive to say.”

Sheriff’s officers received a 911 call shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday reporting a body found in the water on the northwest side of the reser­voir, Morse said. Mehringer, who was reported to have been boating in a kayak and was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, was found near the kayak, he added.

