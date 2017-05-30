Noriega sentenced on voluntary manslaughter charge

Shortly before he was given a prison sentence of more than 20 years for the stabbing death of a Mayetta woman at his parents’ home, Wilson Noriega expressed remorse for the November 2015 in­cident that ended the life of Leann Sanchez.

“I lost someone who was real close to me — a childhood friend… I know I’m going to lose my fam­ily,” Noriega, 51, told Jackson County District Court Judge Nor­bert Marek on Thursday.

Marek, noting that no members of Noriega’s family were in court that afternoon to support him, looked past those words and the terms of a plea agreement, in which the main charge against Noriega was reduced from first-degree mur­der to voluntary manslaughter, and handed down an aggravated sen­tence that Marek said will have Noriega in prison “until he’s 75 years old.”

“Leann Sanchez and the citizens of Kansas scream for justice,” the judge said. “This is all I can give them.”

