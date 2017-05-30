Noriega sentenced on voluntary manslaughter charge
Shortly before he was given a prison sentence of more than 20 years for the stabbing death of a Mayetta woman at his parents’ home, Wilson Noriega expressed remorse for the November 2015 incident that ended the life of Leann Sanchez.
“I lost someone who was real close to me — a childhood friend… I know I’m going to lose my family,” Noriega, 51, told Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek on Thursday.
Marek, noting that no members of Noriega’s family were in court that afternoon to support him, looked past those words and the terms of a plea agreement, in which the main charge against Noriega was reduced from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, and handed down an aggravated sentence that Marek said will have Noriega in prison “until he’s 75 years old.”
“Leann Sanchez and the citizens of Kansas scream for justice,” the judge said. “This is all I can give them.”
