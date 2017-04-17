Noriega pleads on reduced charge in Mayetta stabbing death

A Mayetta man charged with first-degree murder in the Novem­ber 2015 stabbing death of a Mayetta woman pleaded no contest to a reduced charge in Jackson County District Court on Friday afternoon.

No date has been set for sentencing in the case following the plea agreement, it was reported.

Wilson R. Noriega, 51, entered the no-contest plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter during a fi­nal pre-trial hearing that afternoon. Noriega had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the case in March of 2016, along with two other drug-related charges in the November 2015 incident.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek accepted the plea agreement and dismissed the drug-related charges, but did not schedule a sentencing hearing for Noriega, who is currently involved in a criminal proceeding in Shawnee County.

