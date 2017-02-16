Nominations sought for Quilts of Valor

This June, another 50 war veterans from Jackson County will receive “Quilts of Valor,” it has been reported.

Nominations of veterans are being sought for the third-annual Quilts of Valor Event for Jackson County veterans, which is planned for Saturday, June 24, at First United Methodist Church in Holton, according to event organizer Julie Bahret.

“To qualify, the veterans musts have served anywhere overseas during a wartime campaign and be a resident of Jackson County,” Bahret said, noting that nominations must be received by Saturday, April 1.

So far, 102 war veterans from Jackson County have been honored with quilts during the previous two Quilts of Valor Events, it was reported.

The project involves the donation of hundreds of quilt blocks to the project; last year, it was reported that almost 500 quilt blocks were donated. Additional volunteers put the quilt blocks together to form the top of the quilt before quilting and binding them, sewing labels on them and making accompanying pillowcases.

