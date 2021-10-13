Nominations sought for Chamber Hall of Fame

The deadline for nominations for the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 is just around the corner.

Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are seeking again in nominations for the Hall of Fame’s 17th round of honorees, who will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex exhibition hall.

Nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 15, according to Chamber director Ashlee York. Nominations made in previous years should be updated prior to the deadline, York added.

Nominations are open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County with the Chamber in some form.

Inductees for 2022 will join Hall of Fame members honored in previous years, including:

• 2006: John Chiles, Homer Clark (deceased), Bud Geis (deceased) and Frank Gilliland.

• 2007: Jim Birkbeck (deceased), Scott Foster, Harold Ireland (deceased) and Vestina Nonken (deceased).

• 2008: Ron Anderson, Tom Davies (Volunteer of the Year, deceased), Ross (deceased) and Betty Moser, and Marlin White (deceased).

• 2009: Warren E. Bottenberg (deceased), Robert Brown (deceased), Carolyn Koger and the Jackson County Friends of Hospice (Volunteer of the Year).

• 2010: Neva Heiselman (deceased), Roger and Cindy Hower, Pat McClintock (deceased) and Dan Mehringer (Volunteer of the Year, deceased).

• 2011: Gary Bell, Dr. Joel Hutchins, Anna Wilhelm and Freda Galer (Volunteer of the Year).

• 2012: George Gantz (deceased), Francis Jensen (deceased), Judy Olson, Janet Zwonitzer and Joannie Dannenberg and Betty Flemming (Volunteers of the Year).

• 2013: J. Richard Lake, Wayne and Gladys Ogilvie (deceased), Cathleen Reed (deceased) and Gloria Stavropoulos.

• 2014: Dr. Carlos Chavez (deceased), Roy Hale and Lynne (deceased) and Rich Mulroy.

• 2015: Bill and Debra Brown, Mike Ford, Jim Potter (deceased) and Brad Stauffer.

• 2016: Harold (deceased) and Jan Hodge, Joe and Dorothy Rogers (deceased), Paula Taylor and Dianna Wilson.

• 2017: Drs. Ernest and Roy Moser (deceased), Lenamaye Williams (deceased), Mike McManigal, Emily Jane Stoll (deceased) and Margaret Utz.

• 2018: Harry and Dale Coffman (deceased), Ellen Durst, David (deceased) and Ellen Schirmer, Mary Schultz and Bruce and Jennifer Shaw.

• 2019: Dr. David and Ange Allen, Dan Harris, Jerry and Susan Mencl and Blair Wagner.

• 2020: Deb Dillner, Diane Gross, Esther Ideker and Floye Knouft (deceased).

• 2021: Brooks Barta, Jay and Rogette Branam, Tim Morris and Carrie Saia.

For more information and Hall of Fame nomination forms, contact York at the Chamber office at 364-3963 or email chamber@exploreholton.com