Nominations sought for 2018 Chamber Hall of Fame

More than 55 Jackson County individu­als and or­ganizations have been in­ducted into the Holton/Jackson County Cham­ber of Commerce Hall of Fame, and nominations are now being sought for the 13th round of in­ductees.

Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneu­rial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are looking for again in this year’s nomina­tions.

Chamber officials said nomina­tions are open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County.

This year’s nominations must be submitted by noon on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Chamber office, lo­cated in The Gossip building at 118 E. Fifth St. in Holton.

The inductees for 2018 will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame banquet, to be held Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. At that time, current and past busi­ness leaders, many of whom are also part of the Hall of Fame, also will be celebrated. Inductees also will be profiled with Holton Recorder feature stories.

