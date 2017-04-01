Newspaper's origins trace back to 1867

The following is the first of several articles detailing the history of The Holton Recorder as we celebrate its 150th year serving Holton and Jackson County.

The New Year marks The Holton Recorder’s 150th year of publication in Jackson County, as the birth of the newspaper originally stemmed from Moses Milton Beck’s desire to continue to serve as the town’s postmaster.

Holton’s first printed newspaper, The News (also known as The Jackson County News and The Holton News) was established here in 1867, 150 years ago and just six years after Kansas achieved statehood. A.W. Moore served as editor, and he sold the paper to Frank Root in 1874, who was simultaneously printing The Express.

During this time, M.M. Beck moved to Jackson County in 1869. Beck, a veteran of the Union army, failed to prosper as a farmer and decided to operate a drug store in Holton.

Beck was selected to serve as postmaster from July 1, 1873 to December 15, 1874, and he read in The Express that he was being replaced by Root, that paper’s editor.

Understandably angered, Beck apparently decided that, “if it takes a newspaper to hold the postmaster’s position, then that’s for me.”

He wasted no time and took the train to Leavenworth, and in one day, purchased a press, type and other necessities for publishing a newspaper.

Beck partnered with J.W. Shiner and Ed. C. Laithe, two Leavenworth printers, to serve as the co-editors, and together, the three printed the first edition of The Holton Recorder on March 2, 1875.

“Before the ink was dry (on the first edition), Mr. Laithe wrote Mr. Shiner that he had changed his mind and would not be here,” Beck wrote later. “I stepped into the breach. This is how I ‘drifted’ into the newspaper business.”

In the second edition of The Recorder, Beck stepped in as editor, a position he continued to fill without interruption until his death 56 years later in 1931.

After just five weeks of publication, The Holton Recorder absorbed The Express.

With the acquisition of Root’s paper, The Holton Recorder changed its name to The Recorder And Express. Two years later, the newspaper returned to its original name.

In its first edition, The Holton Recorder was four pages. Two of the pages were “ready print” or “patent insides,” meaning that the newsprint was purchased with one side already printed with state and national news, the stock markets, fiction, poetry, recipes and other materials.

The printed side also included columns featuring national advertising.

The other side of the paper was printed from typeset in the newspaper office and included local news and advertising.

The Holton Recorder continued to use “ready print” until 1904.

Some of the local news articles in that first edition included:

* The “slashing” of salaries for county officers.

* An update on local work in the Kansas Legislature.

* Championing the winter weather.

* Praising the Grangers for distributing aid to farmers.

The Holton Recorder also included church and business directories in its first edition, as well as ads from area banks, drug stores, a lumberyard and a hardware store. Several legal notices were also printed.

It was noted that a year subscription to The Holton Recorder was $2, but if funds were unavailable, the office would accept $1 for a six-month subscription.

Newspapers in Kansas were involved in politics, and in its first edition, The Holton Recorder declared itself Independent Republican and that the paper would be “the organ of no man, clique or party, but maintains a position of absolute independence.”

The editors of The Holton Recorder also stated that they would remain as fair and balanced as possible.

“We propose to weigh carefully and candidly every important question of public interest that comes up, whether of a political or other nature. Mainly, we shall aim to advance the interests of Holton and Jackson County,” it was stated in the first edition.

We don’t know if Beck ever imagined The Holton Recorder reaching its 150th year of publication, but we do know that serving as the paper’s editor did secure him several more terms as the city’s postmaster.

Beck was re-appointed on June 14, 1875 and served until March 31, 1887. He was appointed a third time on Mary 19, 1898 and served until June 4, 1902.

While many things have changed since that first edition, the mission stated in that first edition of The Holton Recorder still remains the same:

“We propose to make The Recorder a permanent institution and with no personal ends to subserve except the laudable purpose of gaining an honest livelihood, we enter upon the publication of our paper with confidence and shall labor to make it worthy of Holton and Jackson County.”