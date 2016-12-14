New tool helps RV track learning in the classroom

Royal Valley administrators have been using a new e-Walkthrough tool this school year to gauge how students are learning in the classroom, as well as observe and collect data to improve classroom instruction.

Susan Pfrang, director of curriculum and instruction at USD 337, outlined the new tool during the board of education’s meeting on Monday evening.

Using iPads, Pfrang and other administrators have visited each classroom for five minutes this semester to observe what students and teachers are doing.

“We collect information on how often technology is being used in the classroom,” Pfrang said. “We also look at the rigor, or what level, is being taught regarding instruction.”

Pfrang said that the goal is that the instruction level is “pushed up” to where students are analyzing and summarizing higher-level skills.

After each walkthrough, the building principals send questions to each teacher to learn more about the classroom instruction and how it can be improved, Pfrang said.

Pfrang said that administrators have conducted 277 walkthroughs since September, visiting each classroom three to four times.

With the new tool, administrators note how the students are engaging in those five minutes.

“Are they actively following along with the teacher? Are they participating or do they have their heads down?” Pfrang said.

Administrators are also looking at what type of instruction is being used.

“Are the students doing the learning or is the teacher directing them? We want to have our students having more facilitated learning conversations instead of teacher-led learning,” she said. “That’s where you get more growth when you have students taking ownership of their own learning. We also don’t want our classrooms to be worksheet drive. We want students to be engaged.”

The e-Walkthrough tool is also used to see if the teacher is at their desk or if they are walking around their classroom, as well as to take notice of their tone of voice.

The physical environment of the classroom is also part of the tool, Pfrang said.

“A lot of time we’re looking at the walls to see what type of information is on there,” she said.

Inappropriate behavior by students is also monitored in those five minutes, as well as how teachers react to those situations.

The use of technology in the classroom is also monitored.

“Are students using technology? If not, could technology have been used?” Pfrang said.

Classroom learning is then broken down into four levels with the tool, receiving, applying, analyzing and creating, Pfrang said.

“We want more analyzing, applying and creating,” Pfrang said.

Pfrang said that it takes eight to nine walkthroughs in the same classroom to get valid data on a teacher.

“All these elements are part of a conversation we have to evaluate and talk to our teachers,” Pfrang said.

New teachers are mentored by other teachers and the results from the e-Walkthrough are shared confidentially to work on improving classroom instruction, Pfrang said.

In other business, the board:

* Approved consent items as presented.

* Heard a report from board members on the Kansas Association of School Boards annual convention in Wichita.

Some of the breakout sessions that board members attended included information on transgender student laws, student suicide, understanding your communication style, teaching consistency and creating defined goals for a district and how to keep a superintendent in your school district.

* Learned from Superintendent Aaric Davis that both the high school and middle school have conducted intruder drills this semester and that a drill at the elementary school was scheduled in the next week.

* Approved a trip request from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group to use a school bus to attend a concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Jan. 29. The students will be covering the cost of the concert tickets.

* Received a legislative update from Davis. The Kansas House and Senate selected new leadership on Dec. 5 for the upcoming legislative session, which will include a new education funding formula.

* Accepted two donations for the high school. Warren Pugh donated $100 to the forensics club, and Allison Winter donated $100 to the dance team.

* Approved the purchase of $1,400 worth of regalia for the Native American Singers & Dancers. These items are being paid for with Impact Aid funds.

* Discussed the district’s current bus fleet. Davis said that Jeff Gustin, transportation director, has applied for a $20,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase a new bus that would reduce emissions in the air.

If they are awarded the grant, the district will have to dispose of a bus.

Davis said he hasn’t heard yet if the district has been awarded the grant.

The board members received an inventory list of all the district’s buses, and Davis said that bus #18 would be the best choice to trade in or dispose of. That bus had 190,988 miles on it as of July 1 and was built in 2000.

* Received a preliminary Impact Aid report from Davis. The district’s application for federal funds is due at the end of January. The Impact Aid committee held it’s first meeting of the school year in November.

* Approved the 2017-2018 draft calendar as presented. The first day of school will be Aug. 16, it was noted. Christmas break will be Dec. 21 through Jan. 2. Spring break will be March 19 – 23, and the last day of school will be May 17.

* Approved school site council memberships for each school, as well as a new district site council. Davis said with the new accreditation process, it’s recommended that each district establish a district-wide site council composed of Davis, Pfrang, parents, employees, a local business representative and students.

* Met in executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel. Back in open session, the board agreed to offer 2017 fall coaching contracts to all licensed staff that coached this past fall.