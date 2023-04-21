New team activities proposed at Jackson Heights High School

More new team activities are being proposed at Jackson Heights High School, and on Monday, members of the USD 335 Board of Educa­tion heard a pair of proposals on “E-sports” and “outdoor skills” teams, but took no immediate ac­tion to approve either activity for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The new activity proposals — Trevor Goertzen of Kansas City, Mo.-based Generation E-Sports outlining a proposed E-sports team and JHHS science teacher Gary Keehn presenting an “outdoor skills” team combining archery, fishing and shooting sports — drew positive responses from board members, who asked for more information about each program before taking any action to approve either one.

Keehn’s “outdoor skills” pro­gram would involve “a lot more than just shooting sports” and in­corporate 3-D and target archery, trap shooting and bass fishing into an extracurricular program that would “develop kids for a lifetime of skills” and “give kids another opportunity outside of regular sports” such as football, basketball and track.

“There’s all kinds of research backing these programs,” Keehn told the board. “The more you get the youth outdoors, the more they have a stronger opinion about themselves.”

Some of Jackson County’s 4-H youth are involved in a shooting sports pro­gram, adding that the “outdoor skills” team would exist to “sup­plement” the 4-H program, Keehn said. He has also worked with the Kansas De­partment of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism over the past 16 years to develop archery programs at the middle and high school level.

Goertzen’s proposal for an “E-s­ports” team at JHHS would also benefit students who would not go out for “regular sports” for whatev­er reason, but it would not just in­volve students sitting in front of a computer and playing video games in the sports and “first-person shooter” categories — it would in­volve a coach and after-school practice times, as well as a physi­cal exercise regimen, he said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "April 12, 2023" under "E-Editions."