New state liquor bill signed into law

A new state bill signed into law recently allows Kansas liquor stores to open earlier on Sundays, as well as sell alcohol on certain holidays.

House Bill 2137 also makes “cocktails to-go” permanent in the state. Previously, it was only a temporary measure during the pandemic.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill from the state Legislature into law last Wednesday, May 19, which allows liquor stores to open at 9 a.m. on Sundays and to sell alcohol on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

The bill amends a state statute that prohibited the sale of alcohol and cereal malt beverages before noon on Sundays.

The new law allows Kansas bars, restaurants and clubs to also sell sealed bags of to-go cocktails and “growlers” of beer until 11 p.m. each evening.

By law, the sealable containers can hold between 32 and 64 ounces and must have a label that clearly indicates the restaurant or bar and the type of beverage in the container.

Kansas is the 12th state to make the “to-go” options permanent, it was reported.

