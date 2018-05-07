New state laws now in effect

During the 2018 Legislative session, Kansas lawmakers passed 118 bills, and of those, 87 have provisions that took effect on July 1.

The laws span from school finance to taxation to adoption. A new wrongful conviction compensation statute (HB 2579) was also passed during the session.

Individuals found by a court to meet the definition of wrongfully convicted will now receive $65,000 for each year held on that conviction and $25,000 for each year wrongfully served on parole, probation or on a sex offender registry.

Known as “Caitlin’s Law,” HB 2439 strengthens penalties for repeat DUI (driving under the influence) offenders who kill or seriously injure others.

The bill is named after Caitlin Vogel, who was killed in 2016 by a repeat drunk driving offender in Johnson County.

