Home / News / New security equipment OK'd for RV schools

New security equipment OK'd for RV schools

Thu, 05/31/2018 - 11:58 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

With the purchase of additional surveillance equipment, Royal Valley High School and Royal Valley Elementary School in Hoyt will both have new video intercom systems at their main entrances at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Staff members will also be required to use access cards to electronically access several doors in both buildings.

During the USD 337 Board of Education’s recent meeting, board members approved the purchase of three video intercom systems, software, access cards, a card printer and technology to limit access to several doors at both buildings from CBS Manhattan, LLC of Manhattan for a total cost of $36,790.42.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media