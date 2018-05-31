New security equipment OK'd for RV schools

With the purchase of additional surveillance equipment, Royal Valley High School and Royal Valley Elementary School in Hoyt will both have new video intercom systems at their main entrances at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Staff members will also be required to use access cards to electronically access several doors in both buildings.

During the USD 337 Board of Education’s recent meeting, board members approved the purchase of three video intercom systems, software, access cards, a card printer and technology to limit access to several doors at both buildings from CBS Manhattan, LLC of Manhattan for a total cost of $36,790.42.

