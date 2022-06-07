New salaries OK'd at RV

Teachers will receive a 2.65 percent salary increase as part of new salary negotiations approved Monday night during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting.

As part of the new contract, the board also agreed to increase the district’s contribution to all employees’ health insurance premiums from $440 per month to $480 per month.

Following a five-minute executive session, the board approved the ratified negotiated teacher agreement, which includes a new base salary for teachers at $41,200. Last year, the base pay was $40,400.

The new agreement states that if both spouses work for the district and choose to participate in either the employee/spouse or the family plans as part of the district health insurance, then the district will contribute $480 per month toward the premium cost for each employee while under contract.

In the agreement, elementary teachers will now have at least 200 minutes per week of plan time. Previously, it was no less than 150 minutes per week.

Changes were also made to the district’s salary rate when a certified teacher or another teacher is asked to substitute teach.

Classified and administrative staff also received salary increases between 2.33 and 2.69 percent, it was reported.

New administrative salaries now include Superintendent Aaric Davis - $122,650; Director of Curriculum and Instruction Noah Slay - $94,810; RV High School Principal Cassie Geis - $88,170; RV High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director David Schooler - $82,775.51; RV Middle School Principal Keith Glotzbach - $90,168.20; Assistant Middle School Principal Rhonda Sayles - $73,065; and RV Elementary School Principal Justin Moore - $81,447.22.

In addition to the salary increase, the board approved the Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan as presented, which included a 10 percent increase.

Through BCBS, the district offers employee, employee/child, employee/spouse and family insurance plans with low to high deductibles. Dental insurance is also available, but the district does not contribute to dental plans.