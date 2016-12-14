New roof approved for old fair building

The Holton school board Monday evening approved a bid of $54,000 to put a new tin roof on the old fair building, which USD 336 now owns.

Schultz Construction of Topeka was the successful bidder for the project. The work will include removing all existing roof materials and installing new 26-gauge panels, closures and trims.

It was also noted that the roof work will carry a 40-year warranty on the new tin and a lifetime warranty on workmanship and labor.

The 140 ft. x 80 ft. fair building was constructed in 1955 and currently has a galvanized metal roof.

At last month’s board meeting, bids ranging from $18,750 to $81,301.59 for work to seal and protect the existing roof and/or install a new roof were submitted by three companies – ADS Distributing, Conklin Roofing and Midwest Coating – and reviewed by the school board but no decision was made.

The board members approved the new roof for the building on a 7-0 vote after determining that the building could be utilized for many years by the district.

“I think it’s a viable, strong building,’’ said Superintendent Dennis Stones.

The district will use the building as a district supply storage building, as an educational center for the Fresh Start program and possibly someday as a bus barn.

Stones said that if the district could purchase many of its needed supplies in bulk, and could store them at the building until they were needed, then the district could realize some significant savings on the supplies.

At its meeting, the school board also gave the green light to further study a proposal to bring a new combination signboard/digital sign to the HHS campus or exterior of the HHS building.

Local school patron Mark Aeschliman met with the board to discuss the proposal. Aeschliman said he had helped with the signboard along U.S. Highway 75 in Holton near the Trails Café parking lot a few years ago to list the HHS state champion or state runner-up sports teams. The location for that signboard, he said, was not ideal and is further hidden from highway view now by some portable storage buildings that are for sale nearby.

Aeschliman said his vision for the project would be to raise private funds of up to about $24,000 or so for a new combination signboard/digital sign to either be located at the southeast corner of the school grounds and housed within a brick base or mounted entirely on the HHS school building.

The new sign, he said, could be used in a variety of ways by the school to promote all upcoming school activities.

Ideally, the new sign could go up by August of next year, he said.

In other business, the school board:

*Approved bills totaling $282,691.59.

*Approved payroll totaling $1,141,859.26.

*Met with Amy Haussler, director of the Holton Special Education Cooperative, who gave an overview of activities in HSEC so far this year. Haussler said she plans to visit with the school boards of all SPEC member school districts this year.

Haussler said the HSEC’s gifted program had added all-day activities this year and that there has been a concerted effort to get IEPs started for special ed students at the pre-school level. Strategic planning work for the HSEC is also under way this year, Haussler said, along with more specific-group in-service training for staff based on the grade levels of students they work with. She also said that the formula used to determine funding from member school disticts is also being reviewed this year.

*Heard a report from Supt. Stones and board member Rex Frazier about the recent Kansas Association of School Boards delegate assembly. News of a “staggering shortage’’ of teachers in the state – even elementary school teachers – was reported. The state’s huge budget deficit was also talked about and how it would take 10 years or more to correct the state’s budget crisis, if the State Legislature started immediately.

*Learned that KASB policy updates will be sent out to board members soon.

*Learned that the district will be sending out letters to certified staff reminding them of the early retirement notice incentives offered.

*Accepted the resignations of Jonah Lutz as HHS assistant wrestling coach, Mary Stoll as HHS custodian and Kaylie Wilson as JHHS special education para.

*Approved the new hires of Nathan Shields as HHS assistant wrestling coach, Briana Coplin as RVHS special education para and Noel Montgomery as HHS assistant wrestling coach.

*Accepted the donation of $1,649.75 from the Mat Cats for the purchase of new singlets.

*Accepted the donation of $1,000 from the Jackson County Wrestling Club for wrestling program equipment.

*Learned that the seventh grade girls basketball team was league champs this season and that the HMS wrestling team was also legue champ for the third consecutive season.

*Learned that the location of an bad odor problem at the new Holton Elementary School had been determined and eliminated. At the northeast corner of the building, outside of the kitchen, a grease trap was mistakenly vented to an air handler for the building, sending a bad odor throughout the building, it was reported. The problem has been fixed, it was reported.

*An audio-visual issue at the new elementary school is also being corrected to allow for the simultaneous broadcast of audio and visuals at different parts of the building.

*Learned that all construction and operation issues at the new elementary school are expected to be fixed over the winter break. Superintendent Stones said no more construction-related expenses (except expense account payments) will be made now until the new school passes all inspections.

*Learned that the old HHS auditorium seats are being taken out now and they are for sale at $15 apiece.

Name tags that were placed on the backs of the old chairs when they were refurbished several years ago are now being removed from the old chairs and will be displayed on a new plaque that will be displayed in the auditorium.

There will also be another plaque displayed there noting donors for the current renovation project at the auditorium.

The auditorium walls are now being painted and the new seats will be installed in mid-January, it was reported.

*Approved a band day trip to Worlds of Fun on May 7, 2017 for the seventh and eighth grade bands.

*Approved sending high school band students to the All-State Band auditions, which will be held at Lake Wood Middle School at Salina.

*Learned that plans to refinance the general obligation bonds to build the new elementary school have been put on hold for now.

*Learned that there is still interest being shown regarding the sale of the old Central school and grounds. Supt. Stones said the potential buyer prefers to stay anonymous at this time. He added that the sale “depends on a couple things happening.’’

*Learned from Supt. Stones that the outlook for increased public school funding in the state remains questionable as state government is facing a $349 million budget deficit.

It’s likely, Stones said, that the state aid payment that schools normally get in June may be deferred to July so that the state “can look like it has cash.”

Kansas will either continue with the block grant method of state funding or return to the per pupil formula similar to what it had before, Stones said.

“There will be some kind of operating budget reduction, starting next year, we think,” Stones added, since Holton’s full-time equivalency student totals are down some from four years ago when the per-pupil formula was last used.

*At 7:05 p.m., approved a motion to enter into executive session for 30 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel with Superintendent Stones and Assistant Superintendent Joe Kelly. Board President Allen Arnold excused himself from the executive session, it was reported.

*At 7:35 p.m., the board returned to open session to extend the executive session for non-elected personnel for five minutes. Board president Arnold joined the board, Stones and Kelly for that executive session.

*Important dates noted at the board meeting include winter break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4.