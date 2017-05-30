New road and bridge director proposes changes

Under the direction of new Jackson County road and bridge administrator Dan Barnett, several changes have been proposed for the county department, it has been reported.

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Barnett proposed changing the hours of the road and bridge department from five eight-hour days to four 10-hour days.

The road and bridge office currently closes at 3:30 p.m. each business day.

The commissioners told Barnett that they would still like to have someone available on Fridays to take care of issues that arise.

Barnett said he will study some options further before making a decision.

