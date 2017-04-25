New PBP housing and cultural center planned

A new housing development and a Language and Cultural Learning Center are planned for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation in Mayetta, it has been reported.

Members of the PBP general council approved a motion on Feb. 25 to move forward with the construction of a new housing development to be named Southwood Estates, it was reported.

The new development will provide 27 new housing units for rent, which will include three, four and five bedroom units.

Each unit will include an open concept floor plan, an en suite master bath, exterior porches/patios, reinforced storm refuge area, exterior storage and will be energy efficient. The units will be between 1,363 and 1,814-square feet.

