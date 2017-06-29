New parking permits at RVHS discussed

A new parking permit policy is being implemented in the fall at Royal Valley High School that requires all students who drive and park at the high school to register their vehicle with the school and display a permit.

During the Royal Valley USD 337 board of education meeting Monday, each building principal – Jim Holloman (RVHS), John Linn (RVMS) and Noah Slay (RVES) –outlined changes to student and staff handbooks for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

In order to quickly identify whether a vehicle belongs to a student or a staff member when the Providence Working Canines are “sweeping” the parking lot for illegal substances and weapons, Holloman said that a new permit system is being put in place at the school.

“It’s much easier if we have parking permits on those vehicles,” Holloman said. “Instead of pulling up the tag and trying to figure out which student it belongs to.”

