New office constructed at Baum Motors

Scott and Susan Baum are shown above standing in front of the new office building for Robert Baum Motors. The business, which is located along U.S. Highway 75, has been serving northeast Kansans for 29 years.

Tue, 02/27/2018 - 09:30 holtonadmin
by David Powls

Robert Baum Motors, located at 620 Arizona Ave. along the U.S. Highway 75 in Holton, has a new business office at its headquarters.

The new office was built by Chris Gross Construction, another local company, behind the original one.

When the new office building was completed, the original one was removed.

The business, now in its 29th year, is owned by Scott and Susan Baum and features late model, pre-owned vehicles.

