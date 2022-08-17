Home / News / New mural at the pool

New mural at the pool

Wed, 08/17/2022 - 15:22 holtonadmin

Jackson Heights art teacher Katie Morris took advantage of a relatively cool Monday afternoon to put some finishing touches on a sunflower mural at Holton’s municipal swimming pool, a project that got started during last month’s Jackson County Art Walk when as many as 35 people were on hand at one time to help bring the mural to colorful life. Morris said that with the mural finished, the City of Holton plans to put sealant on it to protect it from the elements.

Previous issues
