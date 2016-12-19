New Hope Food Pantry gets big donation from PBP Casino

Patrons of the Prairie Band Casino on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation in Mayetta recently donated five large utility carts full of food to the Jackson County Ministerial New Hope Food Pantry in Holton.

On Thursday, Prairie Band employees and food pantry volunteers unloaded the items, which included boxes full of spaghetti sauce, canned chicken, canned tuna, canned fruit, peanut butter and soup.

Joy Knudson, marketing manager for the casino, said that food items for the pantry, as well as the tribal senior center and Harvesters in Topeka, are being collected each Saturday in December at the casino as a special promotion.

“So far, we’ve collected 7,000 cans of soup,” Knudson said, noting that donations are still be collected through Dec. 24. “It’s been a much bigger response than we expected.”

Lawrence Clark, volunteer at the food pantry, said that the pantry served 70 area families the week before Thanksgiving.

The food pantry is now closed through Jan. 4 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The next food distribution will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, it was reported.

The pantry is located in the basement of the First Christian Church in Holton at 310 W. 5th St. in Holton. Volunteers are welcome.