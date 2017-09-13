New Holton teacher salaries approved

The Holton school board on a 6-0 vote Monday evening approved a new teacher salary package for the current 2017-18 school year that increases the base salary for beginning teachers by $250, among other considerations.

The new teacher salary deal became effective Sept. 1, it was reported.

The new teacher base salary in USD 336 was raised from $32,250 to $32,500 with the new salary deal.

The board also approved a one-time retention bonus of $1,000 per teacher as part of the new salary agreement. By accepting the retention bonus, the participating teachers agree not to leave the district’s employment next year, it was reported.

The school board also increased the health insurance monthly premium cap for each teacher by $30 per month, from $375 to $405.

The school district, it was reported, pays about two-thirds of every teacher’s individual health care insurance monthly premium and each teacher enrolled in the district’s health insurance plan is required to pay the other one-third.

