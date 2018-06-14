New handrail system for RV bleachers OK'd

A new handrail system is being added to the bleachers at the Royal Valley High School football stadium and gymnasium to improve safety for district patrons at a total cost of $48,221.

At the Royal Valley USD 337 Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Aaric Davis outlined the new systems, which were purchased from Heartland Seating, Inc. of Shawnee.

“This has been an ongoing request from our community members,” Davis said. “Essentially, this will take our bleachers in both the gym and stadium and bring them up to ADA compliance.”

New handrails will be added to the center of each bleacher aisle and intermediate steps will also be installed, reducing the step height from eight inches to four inches, Davis said.

“This will make it easier for our patrons to navigate the bleachers,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people request them in the past few years I’ve been here.”

