New flag poles being added at Linscott Park

Plans for six new flagpoles at Holton’s Linscott Park are coming together, with each pole to fly a flag designating one of America’s six military branches near the Purple Heart monument and a recently-replaced pole flying U.S. and Kansas flags.

Those flags, honoring the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force, will be raised for the first time at a ceremony to be held Friday morning, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — at the park, it has been reported.

Installation of the new 20-foot poles are a project of Holton’s American Legion Riders Post 44, which raised the funds to purchase and install the poles after the Holton City Commission gave its approval to the flagpole project this past July.

Concrete pads for the new flagpoles were poured and set by representatives of the Legion Riders on Saturday, Oct. 1. The poles will be set prior to the Veterans Day ceremony, it was reported.

The Legion Riders also oversaw the placement of the monument honoring Jackson County’s Purple Heart Medal recipients in the park in May of 2017 after about a year and a half of planning.

The six new flagpoles have been placed along the horseshoe-shaped sidewalk near the Purple Heart monument and will have the 30-foot pole flying the U.S. and Kansas flags as its centerpiece. That pole was installed in October 2020 as part of Johan Campbell’s Eagle Scout project, it has been reported.

More information on the Veterans Day ceremony will be published as it becomes available.