New fire equipment purchased for Holton

Upgrading firefighting equipment for Holton’s firefighters was a topic of discussion on Monday for members of the Holton City Commission, who authorized the city’s fire department to contribute to the purchase of equipment that will properly fill air tanks used with firefighters’ SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) gear.

Holton Fire Chief Kevin Ingels presented commissioners with two bids for a new air compressor that will be capable of filling oxygen tanks used with new SCBA gear. Ingels said he was looking to replace an air compressor that is at least 20 years old and incapable of filling air tanks that are part of the new gear.

Commissioners approved the bid of $36,098.50 from Conrad Fire Equipment Inc. of Olathe, for the purchase of a Bauer “Legacy 13” air compressor system and related equipment to be used in filling the air tanks. A bid of $40,015.53 from Danko Emergency Equipment of Snyder, Neb., for a similar system was also considered by commissioners.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said the city’s fire department would split the cost of the equipment with Jackson County Rural Fire District 4, which is also overseen by Ingels and covers about 240 square miles around Holton. The city’s part of the bill, McKee added, will be covered by funds from the fire department’s capital outlay fund.

Ingels said that the air tanks that are part of Holton firefighters’ current SCBA gear have an air capacity of 2,200 pounds of pressure per square inch (PSI), while fire departments across the country — including Holton — are looking to upgrade to air tanks with a 4,500 PSI capacity. The department’s current air compressor, he said, would be incompatible with such an upgrade.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.