New federal trucking regulations in effect

A new federal trucking regulation took effect Monday requiring all truckers to equip their trucks with electronic logging devices (ELDs) in order to record their hours on the road, it was reported.

The new regulation was enacted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to ensure that all truckers comply with the federal hours-of-service rule. The rule limits driving to no more than 11 hours a day within a 14-hour workday. Drivers must then be off duty for 10 consecutive hours.

ELDs are common practice for large trucking companies while smaller companies have always been allowed to use paper logs in the past, it was reported.

