New entrance at Banner Creek complete

The staff at Banner Creek Reservoir are ready for a busy summer season and a new concrete entrance has been constructed at the north entrance ready to welcome visitors.

The Jackson County Commissioners recently visited the reservoir to view the improvements made to the north entrance, along with John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director.

A portion of the entrance road was demolished and then widened with help from city and county departments. Concrete was laid and then the small service building was moved to the center of the road to provide drive-up service to vehicles traveling both in and out of the reservoir.

