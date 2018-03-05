Home / News / New entrance at Banner Creek complete

New entrance at Banner Creek complete

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:38 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The staff at Banner Creek Reservoir are ready for a busy summer season and a new concrete entrance has been constructed at the north entrance ready to welcome visitors.

The Jackson County Commissioners recently visited the reservoir to view the improvements made to the north entrance, along with John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director. 

A portion of the entrance road was demolished and then widened with help from city and county departments. Concrete was laid and then the small service building was moved to the center of the road to provide drive-up service to vehicles traveling both in and out of the reservoir.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media