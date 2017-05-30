New developments arise in Ewing case

New developments have arisen in the case of a Holton man who has been charged with sexual of­fenses against five different women and the possession of pornographic materials reportedly involving mi­nors, it has been reported in Jack­son County District Court.

In the latter case, Jacob Ewing, 22, who was recently charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child after a search of Ewing’s cellular telephone and computer re­portedly turned up as many images or videos of alleged child pornog­raphy, will face a preliminary hearing on those charges on July 27, it was reported.

The upcoming hearing was scheduled during a Thursday pre­liminary status hearing in district court. According to the new charges, Ewing allegedly viewed child por­nography in October and Novem­ber of 2014 and in January and July of 2015. Kansas law pro­hibits the promotion or possession of such images and videos where the sub­ject being filmed is under the age of 18.

According to court documents, District Court Judge Norbert Marek also recently ruled on a se­ries of motions filed by prosecuting and defense attorneys in advance of an upcoming trial, set to begin on June 26, that included granting a motion from the State of Kansas to allow “violent pornography” and “links to violent pornographic web­sites” as evidence against Ewing.

For more information, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.