New developments arise in Ewing case
New developments have arisen in the case of a Holton man who has been charged with sexual offenses against five different women and the possession of pornographic materials reportedly involving minors, it has been reported in Jackson County District Court.
In the latter case, Jacob Ewing, 22, who was recently charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child after a search of Ewing’s cellular telephone and computer reportedly turned up as many images or videos of alleged child pornography, will face a preliminary hearing on those charges on July 27, it was reported.
The upcoming hearing was scheduled during a Thursday preliminary status hearing in district court. According to the new charges, Ewing allegedly viewed child pornography in October and November of 2014 and in January and July of 2015. Kansas law prohibits the promotion or possession of such images and videos where the subject being filmed is under the age of 18.
According to court documents, District Court Judge Norbert Marek also recently ruled on a series of motions filed by prosecuting and defense attorneys in advance of an upcoming trial, set to begin on June 26, that included granting a motion from the State of Kansas to allow “violent pornography” and “links to violent pornographic websites” as evidence against Ewing.
