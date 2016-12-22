New county, EMS contract includes funding increase

Jackson County and Jackson County EMS have entered into a new contract for ambulance services that includes an additional $50,000 per year for each of the next three years.

On Monday, Jackson County Commissioners and Brent Teter and Jay Watkins, owners and operators of Jackson County EMS (also known as TECHS Inc.), signed the new three-year contract that takes effect Jan. 1.

With the new contract, EMS will continue to provide emergency and non-emergency ambulance transfer services to all of Jackson County, including the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation.

For 2017, Jackson County EMS will be paid $302,000 annually ($25,166.66 per month) as part of the contract.

The business will receive an additional $50,000 in 2018 for a total annual payment of $352,000 ($29,333.33 per month).

In the third year of the contract, EMS will be paid $402,000 ($33,500 per month).

This year, Jackson County EMS was paid $252,000.

Between 2013 and 2015, EMS received $187,000 from the county each year.

Prior to that, $159,500 was allocated to the EMS each year from 2010 to 2012.

With the statewide tax lid set to take effect, it was noted that funds from emergency medical services are exempt from the lid. However, the commissioners added a stipulation to the contract that states if the Kansas Legislature removes that exemption, the county reserves the right to renegotiate the contract, if necessary.

As part of the new contract, EMS will provide two licensed ambulances. One unit will be stationed in Holton, and the second unit will be located elsewhere in the county at the discretion of EMS.

Jackson County EMS will fully staff the primary ambulance at all times. The secondary ambulance will be an on-call ambulance and will be fully staffed 32 hours per week in 2017.

In 2018, secondary the ambulance is expected to be fully staffed 64 hours per week and then 96 hours per week in 2019.

Jackson County EMS originally proposed a five-year contract with the county, and Teter and Watkins noted last summer that, to fully staff a second ambulance, a $535,500 annual budget would be needed.

Since county commissioners are elected every four years, the commissioners said they preferred a three-year contract with EMS.

“We didn’t want to make a funding decision for someone else if they took office,” said commissioner Rob Ladner. “We do want to work with you guys.”

As part of the contract, EMS will continue to provide continuing education training for all local first responders with Jackson County who are affiliated with Jackson County EMS, including all fire departments and first responders without charge.

Also, EMS will provide, without charge, assessments and transports of all county prisoners at the jail and also free blood draws on suspected persons driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs when its requested by an officer.

During the term of the new contract, EMS will also continue to provide free standbys for all law enforcement when requested and to all potentially dangerous fire scenes when requested by the local fire departments.

EMS, according to the new contract, will also provide, at no charge, medical care and transportation for all county emergency employees while on call or while on duty.

CPR training for county employees will also be provided by EMS as part of the contract.

“We appreciate you guys working with us, and we want to do what we can for Jackson County,” Teter said.

As part of Jackson County’s new contract, Jackson County EMS is to provide status reports to the county at least once a quarter summarizing the ambulance service activities in the county.

Ambulance contracts throughout northeast Kansas vary by county.

In Jefferson County, ambulance services are an in-house county department with two ambulance stations. In 2016, ambulance department expenses there totaled $1,128,303, it was reported.

This past year, Atchison County had a $680,000 contract with Jackson County EMS. This fall, county leaders agreed to terminate that contract this January in order to manage its own ambulance service.

Nemaha County contracts with Seneca EMS and Sabetha EMS for services. The companies charge a flat rate plus a certain fee per run, it was noted. So far this year, Nemaha County has paid out an estimated $500,000 to Seneca EMS and $245,000 to Sabetha EMS.

Brown County does not contract with any ambulance company for services, it was reported. Funds are sometimes requested from the independent ambulance company located there, however, to put towards the purchase of an ambulance.