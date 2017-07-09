New county budget proposed

At a 76.836 mill tax rate, the Jackson County Commissioners are proposing a .786 mill decrease for the 2018 budget.

The 2017 budget was funded by 77.622 mills, which was a 3.783 mill increase from the year before. The large increase was due to the new state tax lid.

In 2016, 73.839 mills were used to fund the budget. In 2015, the county levied 73.764 mills.

Under the next tax lid, counties and cities are unable to raise their budget beyond the Consumer Price Index without a public vote. In order to prepare for the new law, the commissioners agreed to increase the county budget by more than three mills last year in order to save funds back each year to fund the next years’ budgets.

