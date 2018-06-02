New charges filed against Hartman

After a Topeka resident charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from an October incident in Holton pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, a new charge was filed against him in Jackson County District Court that may result in probation rather than a prison sentence, it was reported.

Randall E. Hartman, 30, will now face a Feb. 23 sentencing date on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, which District Court Judge Norbert Marek said was a lesser felony than the aggravated battery charge Hartman pleaded no contest to on Jan. 26. Hartman kept his no-contest plea to the new charge during a district court hearing on Thursday morning.

Hartman was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property in connection with a five-hour manhunt that began Oct. 29 and continued into the next day following an aggravated domestic battery call at a Holton residence.

