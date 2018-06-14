New bus, attendance policies considered

The Holton school district will likely have new and stricter rules for students riding school buses in the fall, following comments made at Monday evening’s school board meeting. New and stricter rules for student attendance are also in the works, it was reported.

Bob Davies, superintendent, said he is working on new school bus policies and new school attendance policies that the board will be able to review at its next meeting.

Davies said rules for student behavior on school buses should mirror the rules for student behavior at the schools.

“We’re currently not requiring that same standard of behavior on the buses,’’ Davies said. He added that the new bus behavior policy will probably be more like a “three strikes and you’re out’’ policy.

Regarding school attendance, Davies said, sometimes elementary students who are ill are returning to classes before they are well.

