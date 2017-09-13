Netawaka teens arrested in WAC vandalism case

Two Netawaka teens have been arrested in connection with the early August vandalism and theft that caused about $65,000 in property damage at Wetmore Attendance Center and delayed the start of the school year there, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department and Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert.

Jarred Kramer and Jayme Tyler Hodge, both 18, have been formally charged in Nemaha County District Court with burglary, felony criminal damage to property and theft, Lippert said.

Kramer and Hodge were arrested Saturday on Nemaha County warrants following an investigation by the sheriff’s department, it was reported.

