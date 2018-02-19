Netawaka house fire claims two lives

Two people were found dead in the remains of a Netawaka house that burned Friday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The cause of the fire, which totally destroyed the house at 421 White Way in Netawaka, is currently under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Sheriff Morse said. Autopsies have also been ordered on the two who died in the fire, he added.

“We are currently in the process of officially identifying the bodies,” Morse said. “We are hoping to make official identification later in the week through dental records. However, if DNA is required to make the identification, it may take considerably longer.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.