NEKES staying busy in northeastern Kansas

Northeast Kansas Environmental Services has had a busy year, according to an annual report presented to the Jackson County Commissioners recently.

Dennis Foster, Martha Smith, John Heston and Logan Bausch of NEKES said the organization evaluated 78 wastewater systems at homes being sold in Jackson County last year.

NEKES represents an environmental coalition of five county governments in northeast Kansas and provides enforcement of local, state and federal laws, statutes, regulations and codes that address environmental concerns in the affected counties.

The counties are Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha.

