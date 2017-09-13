Needed upgrades at HHS discussed

Three improvement projects have been identified at the Holton High School building and campus, and the school board Monday evening reviewed all three during their regular monthly meeting, held this time at the high school library.

The school board members could see one of the improvement projects needed by looking up to the ceiling in the library from their meeting chairs.

The ceiling tiles throughout almost every room in the high school building have drawn some moisture over the years, and now a lot of the tiles are drooping, waving and are otherwise uneven, it was reported.

Another improvement project needed at the high school building, it was reported, involved the heating and cooling system for the school.

High school staff report that it is not possible to successfully set the temperature in each room because only 10 percent of the thermostats in the high school work.

As a result, heat is directed to each room until it’s deemed hot enough, and, the situation is the same with air conditioning.

