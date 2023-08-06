Natural causes "likely" cause of jail inmate death: report

The death of an inmate at the Jackson County Jail last week was “likely” due to natural causes, according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 23, Mark William Hull, 70, of Topeka was found unresponsive by jail staff. Attempts by Jackson County EMS to revive Hull were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted the next day by the KBI, and preliminary results indicated “his manner of death was natural, and likely related to heart complications.” No foul play is suspected. The final autopsy report remains pending.

Hull was being held at the jail since May 2 on a Jackson County District Court failure to appear warrant on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no proof of liability insurance and expired or no vehicle registration.

According to procedure and state law, anytime an incarcerated person dies in a correctional facility, whether of foul play or of natural causes, the KBI is in charge of investigating the incident.