National Night Out event planned for Aug. 9

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Holton Police Department will host a National Night Out event here on Tuesday, Aug. 9, it was reported.

The second annual event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse and will include a free meal and several demonstrations by law enforcement. Everyone is invited.

Last year, 750 attended the event on the Square, and law enforcement personnel are hoping 1,000 people attend this year’s event.

The goal of the National Night Out events held throughout the country in August is to build better relationships between community members and law enforcement, it was reported.

A free meal of hot dogs, brats, chips, cookies and drinks will be served. Sponsors for the meal include Holton Johnsonville and Holton Walmart. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Public safety agencies from Jackson County and the State of Kansas will have equipment on display for the public to view up close.

There will be a drone presentation, a law enforcement K-9 presentation and an investigations presentation, it was reported.

The event will also feature music, giveaways and prizes and is in lieu of the annual Jackson County Sheriff’s Day Camp, which was previously held for several years at Banner Creek Reservoir in August.

For more than 35 years, National Night Out events have been held across the country to promote “police-community partnerships.”

This year’s national event is Aug. 2, but the local event in Holton will be held a week later on Aug. 9 due to the primary election.