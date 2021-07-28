National Night Out even planned for Aug. 3

Jackson County and the City of Holton will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse has reported.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day and will include a free meal and activities. Everyone is invited.

A free meal of hot dogs, brats, chips, cookies and drinks will be available.

Public safety agencies from Jackson County and the State of Kansas will have “equipment and apparatuses on display,” Sheriff Morse said.

“There will be a drone presentation, a law enforcement K-9 presentation, an investigations presentation and much more,” Sheriff Morse said. “Music and a number of giveaways and prizes will be provided as well.”

Other support organizations will also be participating in the event, Morse said.

“Come meet those who serve in public safety,” he said.

Due to unknowns about COVID-19 this summer, the annual Jackson County Sheriff’s Day Camp, which is usually held in August, was cancelled earlier this year.

Instead, local law enforcement agencies will host a National Night Out event here.

For more than 35 years, National Night Out events have been held across the country to promote “police-community partnerships.”

Sponsors for the Jackson County event include Holton Walmart, Johnsonville Holton, Jackson County and the City of Holton.