National Night Out
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 12:57 holtonadmin
A National Night Out event was held recently on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse courtyard. Several local law enforcement and emergency services agencies participated in the event and held demonstrations. In the photo above, kids had a chance to explore law enforcement vehicles, including this sheriff’s office patrol vehicle. Jackson County Sheriff Office Deputy Brentt Donaldson (at left) is shown with Keyton (center) and Carson Meggison.