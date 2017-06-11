Nafziger reappointed chief judge of 2nd Judicial District

Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss announced recently that the Supreme Court has reappointed Judge Gary Nafziger to a two-year term as chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District, effective Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.

Nafziger has served as a district judge in the 2nd Judicial District since 1982 and as chief judge since 2006. He presides over cases in Jefferson, Jackson, Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie counties.

“We are glad that Judge Nafziger agreed to serve another two years as chief judge, providing continuity in capable leadership in the 2nd Judicial District,” Nuss said.

Nafziger is a native of Republic County and is a graduate of Kansas State University, Washburn University School of Law and the National Judicial College.

Before becoming a judge, Nafziger had a private law practice in Jefferson County and served as county attorney.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as chief judge, and I look forward to working with the Supreme Court and everyone within the 2nd Judicial District,” Nafziger said.

Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.