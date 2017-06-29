Myers joins Holton Family Dentistry

Growing up in Topeka, Michael Myers spent a lot of time at the dentist’s office — and liked it.

“I have always enjoyed going to the dentist growing up, even though I don’t have a perfect track record when it comes to cavities,” said Myers, a dentist bringing his practice to Holton. “I also had a complicated and lengthy process with the orthodontist and got very comfortable spending time in the dental chair.”

Starting Monday, July 10, Myers will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Holton Family Dentistry, located at 208 W. Fourth St. in Holton.

After graduating in 2009 from Topeka High School, where he was his class president and member and co-captain of the school’s drumline, Myers knew what kind of a career he wanted to pursue.

“Once it came time to choose a career, my love of science, helping others and working with my hands — and my desire to stay away from working on a computer screen — led me right into dentistry,” he said.

