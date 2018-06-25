Muscotah native Erik Dylan to headline July Jubilee

Country singer and songwriter Erik Dylan is coming home this weekend as he headlines July Jubilee Saturday at Banner Creek Reservoir.

Raised in Muscotah, Erik Dylan Anderson graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1997. He is the son of Dennis and Kathy Anderson.

“I had always enjoyed music and songwriting, but I was more interested in the rock side of things when I was younger,” Dylan said. “My bus driver always listened to country music from Muscotah to Effingham. My family listened to country, too. Country music today has a lot of elements from rock music, and you can really draw from anything.”

After high school, Dylan initially considered a career as a recording engineer as he pursued the trade at a college in Tennessee.

