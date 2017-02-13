Murder charge reduced in 2015 death of infant

A charge of first-degree murder against a Holton woman in con­nection with the November 2015 death of her infant son has been re­duced, with a preliminary hearing on the matter set for April, accord­ing to Jackson County District Court documents.

On Thursday morning, Deputy Jackson County Attorney Brian Yearout filed an amended criminal complaint in the case of Alicia Whipple-Decker, 32, charging her with attempted first-degree murder instead of first-degree murder in connection with the death of her son, who was only two weeks old at the time of his death.

That same day, District Court Judge Norbert Marek accepted the charge reduction for Whipple-Decker, who was freed on a $100,000 own-recognizance bond on Jan. 26 after being held at the Jackson County Detention Center since Oct. 8, 2016. Marek also set a preliminary hearing on the charge for Thursday, April 13 in district court.

