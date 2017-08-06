Home / News / Motorcycle, car show to be held in Mayetta

Motorcycle, car show to be held in Mayetta

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 09:46 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

A car and motorcycle show is being planned for downtown Mayetta on Saturday, July 8, to raise funds for a spray park.

“Motors and Mayhem on Main Street of Mayetta” will feature classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and local Thunderhill dirt track racecars.

“Right now, we’re at 40 percent of our goal,” said Liz Long, a member of the spray park fund-raising committee. “We’ve raised $24,000.” 

