Mother's Day Essay Winners

More than 70 area students submitted essays for The Holton Recorder’s 11th annual Mother’s Day essay contest. This year’s theme was “What My Mom Means To Me.”

Students at Holton, Jackson Heights and Royal Valley schools submitted essays.

Quinn Kennedy, 17, a junior at Holton High School, took first place in the high school division with her essay about her mother, Amanda.

In the middle school division, Sadie Bosse, a seventh-grade student at Royal Valley Middle School, was first with her essay about her mom, Sharon.

Clara Will, a fifth-grade student at Jackson Heights Elementary School, received first place for her essay on her mother, Shelly.

Holton Pizza Hut is providing a free medium size pizza to each of the winning essay authors and their mothers.

Elementary School Winner

By Clara Will

Fifth-grader at Jackson Heights

(Mother: Shelly)

My mom is the best thing in my life. She means the world to me, and if I didn’t know her, then I wouldn’t know what it would be like to be loved.

She goes to the ends of the earth to make me happy and to make me safe. She is my protector, and she will always be my protector.

On my birthday, I get spoiled rotten. My mom does her best to make it as special as it can be. Now, I’ve only had 11 birthdays so far, and they have been the best days of my life. She always makes my favorite meal and my favorite dessert. We even go out to eat sometimes.

The thing is, she knows everything about me so even if I don’t tell her what I want for my birthday or for Christmas, she still knows just from listening to me.

My mom always has a surprise for me on my birthday. From going to see an old friend, or even just having my grandma and grandpa over for my birthday meal, it’s the thought that always counts.

I am not perfect. In fact, I’m the opposite of perfect. I whine, I cry, I fight and I don’t always obey my mom right away. But she is the most patient person that I have ever met.

The fact that she is that patient means that she loves me a lot. I wish that your mom loves you as much as mine loves me… But I don’t think that that’s possible!

Middle School Winner

By Sadie Bosse

Seventh-grader at Royal Valley

(Mother: Sharon)

My mother, Sharon Anderson, means the world to me. She’s my everything. I don’t know what I would do without her. She is funny, kind, amazing and so many other things.

I love my mom, and I know this is the thing that every typical kid says, but I truly mean it.

My mom is the best role model. She is always helping people out by donating, volunteering, cooking, cleaning and still making time for Sophie and me.

Sometimes I don’t know how she does it. She is always willing to put my needs before hers. Even when she feels down or tired. My mom has made time for me in her life by going to my track meets or going to a softball game of mine.

I love her so much nothing could ever amount to how much I love her. My mom’s health isn’t good. She has cancer. So our time together is limited.

But when we are together, we act like it’s the last time we’ll see each other. My mom is my everything, and I probably wouldn’t have half the things I have without her.

I love you mom, and I hope you have a wonderful Mother’s Day. I mean, just think, a whole entire day dedicated to you!

High School Winner

By Quinn Kennedy

Junior at Holton High School

(Mother: Amanda)

From carrying me in her stomach for nine months, to holding me when I fussed as a baby, to helping me learn to tie my shoes, to nurturing me when I was sick, to loving me at my worst, to teaching me how to drive, to giving me advice for my future. My mom has always and always will be there for me.

It doesn’t matter if I’m in tears, frustrated, sick or confused. I know I always have someone to support me through everything.

As a child, one of my favorite books was “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch. This book is about a mother and son’s relationship throughout the son’s life. Every night the mother would sing to the son, “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

To be completely honest, I am pretty sure I only liked that book so much because of the rhythmic song, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve realized how true those few phrases are.

My mother has loved me forever, liked me for always…and no matter how much I may dislike it sometimes, I’ll always be her baby, as long as she’s living.

She loves my siblings and me when we don’t deserve love, she loves us when we’re sick, she loves us when we’re sad and loves us forever. That is what my mom means to me.

In my house, we have a decoration that is somewhere sitting on a shelf. I believe we gave it to my mom for Mother’s Day. On the decoration it says: “Motherhood: the toughest job you’ll ever love.”

Although motherhood is a job, I’ve never seen my mother quit. I’ve never seen her complain about folding the laundry when no one else wants to do it. I’ve never heard her let out a giant sigh whenever my siblings or I are sick, and I’ve never seen her love other human beings more than I have seen her love my siblings and me.

It’s a terrible paying, horrible hours and a tough labor kind of job, but if done with love, then it’s a job well done. That is what I see in my mom.