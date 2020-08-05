Mother's Day essay contest winners

Local high school students submitted essays for The Holton Recorder’s 13th annual Mother’s Day essay contest. This year’s theme was “My Mother Is My Hero Because...” This year’s contest was open to high school students.

Students at Holton, Jackson Heights and Royal Valley schools submitted essays.

Jessica Rose, a senior at Royal Valley High School, took first place with her essay about her mother, Sheri, who died in March.

Mallori Mulroy, a freshman at Jackson Heights, received honorable mention for her essay about her mother, Janice.

Jessica and Mallori will each receive a free medium pizza from Pizza Hut in Holton for their winning essays, which can be read in the March 6 print edition of The Holton Recorder.