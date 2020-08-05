Home / News / Mother's Day essay contest winners
In the photo at above left, Royal Valley High School senior Jessica Rose (left), who received first place in The Hol ton Recorder’s Mother’s Day essay contest, is shown with her mother, Sheri, who died in March. And in the photo at above right, Jackson Heights High School freshman Mallori Mulroy (left), named honorable mention in the contest, is shown with her mother, Janice.

Mother's Day essay contest winners

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:27 holtonadmin

Local high school students submitted essays for The Holton Recorder’s 13th annual Mother’s Day essay contest. This year’s theme was “My Mother Is My Hero Because...” This year’s contest was open to high school students.

Students at Holton, Jackson Heights and Royal Valley schools submitted essays. 

Jessica Rose, a senior at Royal Valley High School, took first place with her essay about her mother, Sheri, who died in March.

Mallori Mulroy, a freshman at Jackson  Heights, received honorable mention for her essay about her mother, Janice. 

Jessica and Mallori will each receive a free medium pizza from Pizza Hut in Holton for their winning essays, which can be read in the March 6 print edition of The Holton Recorder.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media