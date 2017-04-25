Mother's Day essay contest announced for young people

The Holton Recorder is sponsoring a Mother’s Day Youth Essay Contest. The theme of the essay contest is “Why My Mother Is A Superhero.’’ Essays are due Friday, May 5.

The top winning essay in each of the three age divisions will be published in the Wednesday, May 10, edition of the newspaper along with a photo of the mother and child.

Winning essays will be selected from three age group divisions – grade school, middle school and high school. All area students are encouraged to participate.

Pizza Hut in Holton is providing a free medium size, two-topping pizza to each of the winning essay authors in The Holton Recorder’s Mother Day Essay Contest.

Essays should be typed and be no more than 500 words. Please include your name, age, hometown, your mother’s name and phone number.

Essays can be sent to The Holton Recorder Mother’s Day Essay Contest, P.O. Box 311, Holton, KS 66436 or hand-delivered to our office at 109 W. Fourth St. They can also be emailed to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net