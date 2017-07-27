Most traffic counts up on highways in county

Apart from a decline in commercial traffic on Kansas Highway 16 west of Holton, overall traffic on Jackson County’s highways was on the increase in 2016, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Planning, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, recently released its annual Kansas Traffic Flow Map for 2017, which estimates the annual average daily traffic on the state’s main roads, whether state, federal or interstate routes, for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016.

Decreases of anywhere from 40 to 100 commercial vehicles per day were noted on K-16 from Holton west to the Pottawatomie County line, with the declines more pronounced closer to Holton. However, commercial traffic on Kansas Highway 79, which connects K-16 with Circleville, saw an estimated increase of 25 commercial vehicles per day.

Overall traffic on K-16 west of Holton showed increases of 40 to 90 vehicles per day, again with the more sizable increases closer to Holton. Overall traffic counts on K-79 and Kansas Highway 62, which connects K-16 with Soldier and Nemaha County, were up modestly where increases were noted.

East of Holton, the combination of K-16 and Kansas Highway 116 showed a 45-vehicle decline in commercial traffic, but a 60-vehicle increase in overall traffic. As the two highways diverged, K-16 going toward Denison saw a 45-vehicle commercial traffic increase and a modest overall traffic increase, while K-116 heading into Atchison County showed increases of at least 30 vehicles per day in commercial and overall traffic.

The main traffic generator in Jackson County remains U.S. Highway 75, which saw increases in both commercial and overall traffic up and down the corridor. Some parts of the highway saw increases of more than 300 commercial vehicles per day, with the highway between Mayetta and Holton noting a daily increase of about 400 commercial vehicles.

For more information, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.