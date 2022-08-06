Morrow named county attorney

Republican Jeff Morrow, 38, of Topeka was appointed the new Jackson County Attorney during a special convention of the local Republican committee on May 26.

Morrow has served as the assistant Jackson County Attorney, while Shawna Miller was county attorney, for the past two and a half years and received 19 ‘yes’ votes out of a required 12 votes to be appointed to the position. Two committee members voted ‘no’ and one person voted ‘indecisive.’

Morrow, who was the only person nominated for the position, replaces Miller who is resigning effective today (Wednesday) from the office. She served as the county attorney for about 14 years after being elected to the position in 2008. Prior to her election, she served as the assistant county attorney for four years.

Morrow will fulfill Miller’s term of office, which is about two years. The position will then be included on the fall 2024 election ballot, and the elected candidate will take office in January 2025.

Cheryl Reynolds of Topeka, Second Congressional District Republican Chair, conducted the 45-minute convention and 21 of the 27 precinct committee members were present. In addition, there was one proxy member in attendance, who voted on behalf of a committee member.

The committee members opened the convention by approving the special convention rules and approving Reynolds as the convention chair.

The floor was then open for nominations for the county attorney position, and Morrow was nominated by Holton attorney J. Richard Lake.

“I’ve seen him grow into a very competent and highly-skilled trial lawyer,” Lake said. “Not only is he a good trial lawyer, he’s a good person. He’s very, very compassionate, which I think is important.”

Lake said that trial lawyers must have “fire in their belly” and “innate skills.”

“He loves to practice the law,” Lake said of Murrow. “He loves people.”

Morrow then addressed the committee members, sharing his background and his reasons for seeking the position.

He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Hayden High School and earned a criminal justice degree and a juris doctorate from Washburn University. He and his wife, Patricia, have two children.

Morrow said he’s been “very lucky” to work with Miller these past few years.

“Through my time here, I’ve developed a good working relationship with local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “As far as running this office, I wouldn’t expect a whole lot to change. I intend on looking at every case I get, reading it and, if I have a reasonable chance at a conviction in a jury trial, I will charge that case, and I will see it through to the end.”

