Morrissey returning as county counselor

Alexandria Morrissey is returning as the county counselor for the Jackson County Commissioners, it has been was reported.

Richard Lake has served as the county counselor for the past six months, and after a 15-minute executive session with Lake at a recent commission meeting, the commissioners agreed that Lake would no longer act as counselor as of Jan. 1.

At that time, Morrissey will again be the county counselor. She served in that role for six years, resigning at the end of 2015.

Morrissey will receive $28,000 annually to serve as county counselor, it was reported.

Lake was receiving $1,000 a month as county counselor. When Morrissey resigned from her position in 2015, she received $25,000 annually as county counselor.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller served as the county counselor this past year from January to June.

The role of the county counselor is varied and includes working closely with the county commissioners to write resolutions, review county contracts, research laws and prepare the county’s tax sale, among other legal issues

In other business, according to the approved minutes from Dec. 5, the commission:

* Met with Brandy Sutherland, a local engineer who introduced herself to the commissioners. Sutherland asked that she be considered in the bid process for traffic design, water design, culvert replacement, landfill plans and ditch hydraulics.

The commissioners said they would place her name on the bid list for future engineering projects.

* Met with Mixie Schafer, noxious weed and environmental service director. The commissioners gave Schafer permission to solicit bids for security cameras.

Schafer informed the commissioners that clients from Developmental Services of Jackson County would be at the recycling center that week to begin training.

* Heard a weekly report from Eric Fritz, road and bridge director, and Bryson Bain, shop foreman.

Fritz reported that he was having additives added to the fuel storage tanks in preparation for colder weather.

Fritz also informed the commission that the garage door to the tire shop had been installed.

The heating system for the tire shop is set up and electrical work is expected to begin soon, Bain said.

* Learned from Terry Mick, bridge and special project manager, that the new bridge at 142nd and D3 Roads was opened last week, as well as the new bridge on the old highway at Q4 and 275th Roads.

Mick said that the bridge on the old highway went over the bid price by $4,749.21.

Mick also stated that the bridge needed more riprap, and he would seek a quote from King Construction.

The commissioners informed bridge and road department administrators that a vehicle inspection book program was going to be implemented.

An inspection book will be assigned to each employee, who will then be required document the condition of the vehicle or equipment that they used each day.

The commissioners said they plan to develop a policy informing the employees how they want the inspection program implemented. Employees will be reprimanded if they do not abide by this policy, it was reported.

* Learned from Chad Phillips, Courthouse custodian, that Hinson’s Tree Farm donated greenery for the Courthouse.

* Agreed to purchase $35,490.72 worth of road rock, which will be paid with funds from the special .4 percent sales tax.

* Met with Bob Gay of Mayetta Fire District #1 who reported that the district now has more than $50,000 in equipment reserve and was able to purchase at newer fire truck.

* Learned from David Elsbury, Kanza Mental Health & Guidance CEO, that the organization will be notified in January if they have been awarded a Community Development Block grant to renovate the former Moser building.

Elsbury also noted that Kanza has received almost $25,000 in pledges for the local share of the grant.

* Left their chamber to view several projects at Banner Creek Reservoir.

* Met in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken back in open session.

* Held a phone conference with county resident Jerry Greene.

Commission Rob Ladner informed Greene that the commissioners will be upholding their decision that the county will not bring a minimum maintenance road near Greene’s property up to rock standards.

County policy states that if a resident wants a dirt road brought up to rock standards, the resident must pay for the upgrade before the county will maintain it.

* Approved a payroll change notice for Denise Sweet at the attorney's office. Sweet will now be working full time for the office. The board also accepted the resignation of Julie Hart-Moore as an employee with the attorney's office.

* Adjourned the meeting at 4:30 p.m. All three commissioners were present.